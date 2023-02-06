The Age of Destruction: How we're simultaneously playing god and devil with our planet

We are living in a geological epoch known as the Holocene, which commenced about 12,000 years ago after the Little Ice Age. It corresponds with the period of human growth, civilisations and technological advances. But the impact of human activities on climate and environment on the planet has been so massive during this period that geologists have begun to call this period the Anthropocene epoch, referring to the most recent period in Earth history when human activities have had a significant impact on the earth’s geology and ecosystems, including climate change.

Discussions are going on in the International Union of Geological Sciences about the starting date for this new epoch. There are three options: a) from the beginning of the Agricultural Revolution 12,000-15,000 years ago; b) from the detonation of the first atom bomb in 1945; c) from the date of the first partial Nuclear Ban Treaty in 1963.

The impact of human activity on the planet in the past 12,000 years has been far greater and destructive than all the events in the hundreds of millions of years preceding it. We are literally reshaping the planet—levelling mountains, diverting the course of rivers and stopping their natural flow, tunnelling and eviscerating the innards of planet Earth in our endless quest for more minerals, draining wetlands, sucking out the aquifers that have existed for millions of years, wiping out entire forests. Every natural resource has been exploited to the point of no return in our blind pursuit of the holy grail of GDP growth.

· One hundred billion animals are slaughtered every year for food.

· 70 percent of the oceans have been fished out, to a point where marine populations can no longer replace themselves.

· 10,000 species of life forms are going extinct every year, one thousand times the normal extinction rate in nature.

· Three trillion tonne of Antarctica ice has melted in the last 25 years; if this ice cap were to melt completely it would raise the level of the world’s oceans by 60 metres.

· Ten million hectares of forests are felled every year; in the last 30 years we have lost 80 million hectares of primary forests, 30 percent of the Amazon rain forests have disappeared.

· 27,000 trees are felled every day for making toilet paper.

India too is not to be left behind in this race to the apocalypse, as the Joshimath subsidence and the approval for diverting 140 sq. km of forest land and the felling of 800,000 trees in Greater Andaman for crony driven ‘development’ shows.

Fifty million tonnes of e-waste is generated every year, 90 percent of it dumped in landfills. Technology is even gestating man-made viruses, and there are reports that in China they are using genetic splicing to manufacture a new sub-species of homo sapiens! We are playing god and the devil at the same time. Does one need to say anything more?