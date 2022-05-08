The art of making money out of human misery

The World Food Programme says we are on the edge of a hunger catastrophe, as 811 million people go to bed hungry every night.

The World Economic Forum says that 47 million people are on the edge of famine.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation says that 161 million people are in “extreme food insecurity”.

We see these numbers, we see photographs of hungry children, usually black or brown, with sad eyes and flies on their faces, and we get tired because we have seen them so many times before.

But how easily we can ignore what is happening. Human selfishness is a strong motivating factor. Even we realise that the problems are closer than they appear, we know how to shut our eyes.

The pandemic, climate change, local factors and now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have only worsened the matters. But it is important to see how our responses vary, from crisis to crisis.

Daniel Maxwell, professor in food security at Tufts University, wrote in The Conversation: “The crisis in Ukraine has also spotlighted a growing gap between funding and needs, especially in some of the world’s poorest countries. For example, the UN issued a flash appeal for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in early March 2022. By April 15 it was 65% funded. Countries at risk of famine, whose appeals have been out longer, have received much less funding. On April 15, Afghanistan’s appeal was 13.5% funded; South Sudan, 8.2%; and Somalia only 4.4%. Overall funding for global humanitarian needs stood at 6.5% of requested levels.”

Have a look at the dry stats a few paragraphs up. These are real people. Not just publicity photos to tug at your purse strings.