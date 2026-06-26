Today, the 10th of Muharram (Ashura), the global collective conscience reaches the shattering climax of Karbala. On this day in 680 CE, Imam Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, alongside his family and a meagre band of 72 companions, stood ground against the massive, tyrannical army of the Umayyad caliph Yazid. They were systematically slaughtered after days of a brutal siege, choosing physical annihilation over spiritual submission to an unjust empire.

As millions across the globe mark this day of supreme sorrow on 26 June 2026, Karbala cannot be treated as an ancient relic. Our gaze is violently pulled to the contemporary, blood-soaked landscapes of the Middle East. The world is watching a modern-day manifestation of the Ashura paradigm—unfolding in the systematic genocide in Gaza, the merciless assault on southern Lebanon, and the unyielding stance of Iran against catastrophic imperial aggression.

The parallels are structural, ethical, and deeply alive. Ashura reminds us that Karbala is an ongoing reality for those who refuse to surrender to modern empires, proving how the spiritual resilience of the oppressed transforms a physical siege into an immortal campaign for freedom.

The Modern Euphrates: Siege as State Policy

The agonizing culmination of Ashura underscores the weaponization of survival itself. For days leading up to the massacre, the children in Imam Hussain’s camp were entirely cut off from the waters of the Euphrates River, crying out from thirst under a scorching desert sun. Yazid deployed this strategy of starvation to break the spirit of the Prophet’s household and force their unconditional capitulation.

Yet, what the tyrant underestimated was the spiritual resilience of those tents; deprivation became the crucible in which an unbreakable defiance was forged.

In our contemporary era, this exact strategy of denial has been resurrected as state policy with staggering cruelty, only to be met with an equally profound, Hussaini-style steadfastness:

The Gaza blockade:

An absolute siege has weaponized water, food, electricity, and medical supplies, reducing a captive population of millions to engineered starvation. The modern children perishing under the rubble from dehydration echo the historic thirst of the infant Ali Asghar on the Day of Ashura. Yet, amidst the ruins, the people of Gaza display a supernatural resilience (Sumud), refusing to abandon their land or their dignity.

The destruction of Southern Lebanon:

Indiscriminate bombardments have repeatedly targeted water networks, agricultural fields, and civilian infrastructure, aiming to displace historic communities and sever their connection to their ancestral land. In response, the communities of the south mirror the patience of the Holy Prophet's family, clinging to their soil with absolute defiance.

Economic warfare on Iran:

Decades of suffocating, unilateral Western sanctions function as a modern financial blockade, deliberately designed to deprive an entire nation of life-saving medical goods and economic stability, testing the limits of an entire population's collective endurance.

The denial of fundamental human necessities is the oldest weapon in the tyrant’s playbook. It aims to reduce human beings to absolute desperation, yet across centuries, it has failed to crush the underlying resolve for human dignity.

Asymmetric warfare and the hubris of might

Ashura remains the textbook definition of an asymmetric conflict. On one side stood a heavily armed state military numbering in the thousands, representing the absolute geopolitical dominance of an empire. On the other side stood 72 men, surrounded by women and children, armed only with their conviction. Yazid’s generals believed that overwhelming military annihilation on the 10th of Muharram would erase Hussain’s message forever.

This same hubris drives the modern, technologically advanced military machines acting in the region today. Whether dropping thousands of tons of explosives on the dense civilian neighbourhoods of Palestine or launching devastating air campaigns across southern Lebanon, the oppressor operates under a singular delusion: That absolute material dominance can obliterate the human desire for freedom.

"Death with dignity is better than a life of humiliation." ~Imam Hussain ibn Ali

This immortal declaration is the spiritual fuel animating the regional resistance. In southern Lebanon, despite facing targeted assassinations and high-tech precision warfare, the local population and its resistance have repeatedly shattered the myth of invincibility surrounding the occupying forces. Their resilience proves that a population deeply rooted in its land, drawing inspiration from the patience of Hussain, cannot be erased by bombs.

Iran and the rejection of hegemony

The core of Karbala was a refusal to give Bay'ah (an oath of allegiance) to an illegitimate, corrupt ruler. In the modern geopolitical landscape, this mantle of defiance has been explicitly adopted by the Iranian resistance, which has consistently refused to bow to US-Israeli regional hegemony.

This confrontation reached a historic and catastrophic flashpoint during the intense military conflict of early 2026.

Initiated by the joint US-Israeli air campaign known as ”Operation Epic Fury," the onslaught targeted Iran's leadership, security infrastructure, and civilian centers with nearly 900 strikes in its opening hours. The empire expected total capitulation after the assassination of top leadership figures, assuming that material devastation would break the nation's political will.

Instead, they met an unyielding wall of strategic resistance rooted in the paradigm of Ashura. Iran’s multi-layered response—utilising drone and missile deterrence, disrupting critical maritime chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, and enduring immense internal and external pressure—demonstrated that unilateral imperial aggression can be checked when a people possess the collective resilience to withstand total warfare.

The eventual signing of the Islamabad Memorandum earlier this June 2026 served as a stark reminder that even the world's most formidable military coalitions cannot force the total surrender of a nation that chooses resistance over subjugation.