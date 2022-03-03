The BJP feels constrained to villainise our martyrs because it has no national heroes to call its own

I do not think Irani will come back with a challenge soon because unlike her desire to gain brownie points with her mentor Narendra Modi, Priyanka's responses were not for any one's benefit but her own.

It amuses me how today's BJP leaders make themselves look like fools in their eagerness to do Modi's bidding at any cost. Whatever it tries, the BJP has not been able to annihilate the Rajiv Gandhi branch of the family though they have succeeded somewhat in rendering Maneka Gandhi and her son completely irrelevant – though from time to time, Varun Gandhi's undeniable roots assert themselves and both his Nehru-Gandhi genes and early secularist moorings peep through.

The name ‘Gandhi' however, whoever of Nehru's descendants might carry it, is anathema to Modi's BJP and they have now clearly given up the idea of using a Gandhi to bring down a Gandhi, though not before Maneka had attempted, five years ago, to push her son for consideration as a potential chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

So had Smriti Irani, in fact. At least Varun Gandhi had a base in Uttar Pradesh, but all that Irani thought she needed for the job was proximity to Modi.

Five years ago, however, the Modi government was tapping everybody's phones with less sophisticated equipment, including that of their own ministers – and clearly, Irani was one of them. For it is common knowledge among BJP circles in Mumbai that Irani had told one BJP functionary that she could pull off that ambition because she could get the party top bosses to do anything for her.

I believed that boast because why else was someone who never went to college would be made Human Resources Development Minister and placed above the heads of highly-educated deans and vice chancellors and allowed to ruin universities and the education system?