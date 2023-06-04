The BJP has always been sleeping with its enemy

Three incidents last week where the BJP's bigotry was immediately apparent and have renewed the concern among democratic liberals about the growing need for an immediate course correction—or else India might be doomed forever to this growing toxicity.

The first of these, of course, was with regard to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. At the National Press Club in Washington DC, in reply to a question about how his party justified an alliance with the Indian Union Muslim League, Gandhi said that the IUML was a secular party.

Of course, the BJP IT cell pounced upon that, but in doing so, they forgot their own history. A history that is replete with instances that show Hindutva ideologues will do anything for power—even sleep with their so-called enemy.

Take the example of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, which is the precursor to the Bharatiya Janata Party. I personally hold him responsible for the partition of India—if he had not demanded a Bengali Hindu homeland and declared that Hindus and Muslims could not coexist, I am convinced that India would not have been partitioned.

For it was Mookerjee as the Hindu Mahasabha president, of which V.D. Savarkar was also a member, that first propagated the two-nation theory. It was formalised by Savarkar in 1937 and taken forward by Mohammad Ali Jinnah in 1942. Until then Jinnah was only seeking separate electorates for Muslims within India and, in his gullibility, he caused a lot of harm to Muslims in India.

Without Partition, India would have always had, for reasons of sheer demographics alone, five Muslim chief ministers—in Punjab, Sindh, the North-West Frontier Province, Bengal and, of course, Jammu and Kashmir.

But it was the fact that Bengal was a Muslim-majority region and would always have a Muslim chief minister that led Mookerjee—who, hypocritically, was a minister in the provincial government of A.K. Fazlul Haq—to demand a Bengali Hindu Homeland, presumably to pave the way for his own ambition to eventually become Bengal’s chief minister.