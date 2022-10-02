The bowler is a second-class citizen in the commonwealth of cricket

The British media and cricketers continue to whine about India’s victory at Lord’s over their women’s team. The controversy is about our Deepti Sharma running their last batter out at the non-striker’s end because she was leaving the crease. The law is quite clear here.

Indeed, it was clarified as recently as 2017 in bowler R Ashwin’s favour. Under the previous MCC rule, bowlers were permitted to attempt to run out the non-striker only before entering their delivery stride. Now, bowlers at all levels of cricket will be able to run-out the non-striker up to the instant at which they "would be expected to deliver the ball".

Deepti Sharma was condemned for following the rule. The British sentiment is that she should have offered her opponent a warning before running her out.