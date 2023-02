Aviral Ganga, Nirmal Ganga, Where?

It’s not just the environment enthusiasts who are annoyed at the all-round apathy towards the river and its ecosystem. In September last year, the Allahabad High Court came down heavily on the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) for “throwing dust in the eyes” (a Hindi proverb which means hoodwinking others) and doing “little work to clean the river”. The NMCG had become a tool to disperse money and no one was serious about cleaning the river Ganga, the bench headed by the chief justice rued.

Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, the high court noted, was the executing agency in the state but claimed it did not have qualified engineers to oversee the projects. The state pollution control board had power to prosecute those responsible for Ganga pollution but seemed reluctant to take any action.

The observation received little media attention although in an earlier hearing last year, the court had been equally harsh. “We all know that thousands of crores have already been spent to clean the Ganga under the Namami Gange Project but with hardly any result,” it had noted. Significantly, the case was first filed way back in 2006 in which the petitioner had alleged that water quality in the supposedly holy river was of poor quality and full of pollutants. But although the court has been hearing arguments and poring over reports, with at least four hearings in 2022, not much appears to have changed.

Since 2014, say reports in the media, close to Rs 30,000 crore were sanctioned for the marquee project; they were meant to build and improve sewerage, putting up sewage treatment plants (STP) and undertake river rejuvenation activities. Updated estimates from the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) last year indicated that out of 408 projects sanctioned under the programme, 228 had been completed while 132 were still ‘in progress’. Other reports claim that although Rs 30,000 crore were sanctioned, only Rs 20,000 crore were released and Rs 13,000 crore spent till October 2022.

Reports submitted to the court by the UP Pollution Control Board and the UP Jal Nigam point to large scale irregularities. While the task of the various government agencies is mostly confined to sanctioning funds and approving projects, the execution has apparently been outsourced to private bidders with or without any previous experience in the field. Monitoring by government agencies is clearly lax because despite periodic complaints, the agencies have not even initiated penal provisions.

The court observed that the STPs were being run by private operators and the contracts drawn up for them absolved them of any responsibility if the river continued to receive untreated or polluted water. The fine print in the contracts mention that the operators would run STPs to their maximum capacity but would not be responsible if the STPs were fed polluted water ‘beyond their capacity’. No penal clause had apparently been included. Expressing its surprise and dissatisfaction the court had observed that there was no wonder the river remained as polluted as ever.