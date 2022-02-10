The contrived dress code controversy pushes Karnataka and India behind

The “row” in Karnataka over wearing the hijab or head scarf by some Muslim girl students which began at a college in Udupi district is a whipped-up controversy that need not be. Most colleges do not usually have a dress code except rules against skimpy wear, and many Muslim girls have been going to college with their heads covered. To suddenly stop them from entering institutions that they should consider their own, having enrolled and begun their college life there, is unwarranted and detrimental not only to the students in question but also the State and its goal to educate more girl children, treat them with respect and enable them find their place in a complex and changing world.

The sudden decision to lock gates on these students harms congenial relations on campus, force-creates a religious divide and sends exactly the wrong message to the other students, who are all at an impressionable age and may well begin to buy into narrower approaches rather than an appreciation and celebration of the ethos of democracy, plurality and diversity – the bedrock on which education curricula ought to be built.

This is exactly what has happened with the throwback coming from those who want to wear saffron scarfs and shawls, an ugly manifestation of communalism in a place where minds should open, love can blossom and friends are created for life. It diminishes for the entire college eco system the important task of chiseling and sending out “women of substance, personality, mettle, caliber, confidence and reputation” – to quote the high aspirations listed by the Maharani's Arts, Commerce and Management College for Women in Bengaluru.

These should be the watchwords for all institutions. Instead of stretching to make it easy for more girls, particularly from minority communities, to stay enrolled in college and go on to become graduates in an India that should and seeks to offer more opportunities to girls, what is doing the rounds is the exact opposite. Videos on social media show girl students stalled at the gate, arguing with the college authorities, pleading to be let in while the college principal and others look on unfazed.

This cannot be a good picture of Karnataka, the State that has led India’s IT boom, has a strong eco system for entrepreneurship and is known for an ethos that has made its capital city Bengaluru the magnet of a diverse set of young Indians, who work hard and party harder in the many pubs, bars and discos that have mushroomed in the State’s capital city Bengaluru

This is a case that may well be decided by the courts but the clarifications obtained in judicial orders can do little to repair a deep damage that is being caused to students enrolled now and in the midst of catching up after the disruptions caused by the pandemic. It tells us that colleges that are meant to be beacons of leadership and must guide society have themselves fallen victim to an agenda that is about anything but learning and growth.