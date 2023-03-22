The crackdown on Amritpal: A potboiler in the making

This weekend for the second time in a month Amritpal Singh, the radical Khalistan apologist, hogged national media attention. It seemed like the second season of an OTT potboiler. The first season ended with the young preacher emerging triumphant after a daring raid on the police station at Ajnala on February 23, and the second season commenced on 18th March with the State making a “spectacular” comeback as Amritpal was chased by Punjab Police amidst verdant wheat fields and in narrow streets only to escape at the end on a motorcycle.

After chasing away Amritpal, the full might of the state was on display in Punjab over the next few days. Internet was cut off for the entire state until 21st March (it has been partially restored since), and the police conducted flag marches and enacted Nakkas (barriers) all over the state. Punjab Police claimed to have arrested more than 150 members of “Waris Punjab De”, Amritpal’s organisation. The draconian National Security Act (NSA) was slapped on 7 of his closest associates who were packed off to Dibrugarh jail in Assam. National media cited “unknown official sources” to claim that Amritpal was in close contact with ISI and recruiting a private army of his own Anandpur Khalsa Fauz (AKF) in his quest for Khalistan. It was claimed that he was trained in Georgia, received illegal foreign funds and had close contacts with drug smugglers. BSF and SSF were instructed by the home ministry to seal the borders to apprehend the fugitive. Breathless TV anchors played Amritpal, Khalistan and ISI on a loop over the weekend.

The operation, which was conceived in early march after a meeting of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Home Minister Amit Shah and saw the deployment of Central paramilitary companies in Punjab, was a joint Centre-State effort. What intrigued most people in Punjab was the strange bonhomie between AAP and BJP, the timing and the hype behind the operation. AAP and BJP, bitter rivals in both Punjab and Delhi, suddenly found a common purpose in this operation due to their respective political compulsions. AAP’s ability to handle law and order in Punjab had increasingly been questioned over its failure to combat gangsterism, street agitations and religious radicalism. Its pusillanimity in the Ajnala episode, failure to explain gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interviews and routine kowtowing to agitations had brought ignominy to it. BJP on the other hand having been scarred by the “Kisan agitation” and eager to attain a foothold in the state with a demonstration of its “law and order” might found a perfect pretext in the form of “Pakistan backed Khalistani extremist” to brandish its nationalist image. The operation commenced just a day before Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary, and a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Delhi was no mere coincidence.