Senior lawyer Saurabh Kirpal’s name was recommended by the collegium for elevation as judge of the Delhi High Court, but the Union government has reportedly sent it right back. Kirpal himself confided to the media that his elevation has been delayed “at least since 2017” due to his homosexual orientation.

A year after his name was reiterated by the collegium headed by the then Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, Kirpal’s name was sent back by the Centre to the Supreme Court collegium for “reconsideration”.

A story that brings to mind the proverbial ugly duckling. Just as Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale made room for an all-too-realistic reading of bullying and discrimination on the grounds of perceived difference, so too in Kirpal’s case.

The foreign nationality of Saurabh Kirpal’s life partner is cited as a security risk vis-a-vis his elevation to the high court. That this should unnerve the Union government in this day and age is odd enough. Even more curious are the objections made by a government in which several ministers happen to have spouses of foreign nationality.

The Union government also conveniently forgets instances from the history of Independent India. Justice Mohammad Hidayatullah rose to be the Chief Justice of India despite his brother Mohammad Ikramullah having served as Pakistan’s first foreign secretary. It did not pose any security risk then.