The curious case of the 'corona jihad'

Sometimes, it is necessary to remind ourselves of the past to understand the present.

Four years ago, in March 2020, the evangelical Muslim organisation Tablighi Jamaat held a meeting in Delhi from 10 to 13 March.

This was scheduled before the onset of Covid-19 and they were congregating at a time when the Modi government was itself dismissive of the threat of the pandemic. A PTI report on 13 March 2020 read that ‘Covid-19 is not health emergency, no need to panic: Health Ministry’.

The Tablighi meeting was held before India issued guidelines on public gatherings. But as the cases in India began to rise towards the end of March, the government determined that it would scapegoat the Muslims and enlisted the media to do this, spreading the conspiracy of ‘Corona jihad’.