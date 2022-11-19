The cynical calculus of EWS

The bench was also unanimous in its implied conclusion that because of this new category, the aggregate of constitutionally mandated reservation (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and now EWS) would exceed 50 per cent, but this was not per se against the Constitution. This too was one of the contentions of the petitioners. The bench was split (3:2) on only one issue: whether SC, ST and OBC groups could be excluded from the newly created reservation category of EWS. The majority view was that their exclusion is also okay.

This amendment and the stamp of validity on it from the highest court of the land has many consequences. Has the judgment dealt a blow to the doctrine of protecting the basic structure of the Constitution (something that flowed from the landmark 1973 Supreme Court judgment in the Kesavananda Bharati case)? This famous judgment did not explicitly define ‘basic structure’, but it held that the amendments passed by Parliament cannot be of such an extreme nature that they distort the very basic principles of the Constitution.

Parliament is supreme, but the spirit of the Constitution is paramount. Some questions linger: have we violated the right to equality (Article 14) by creating a new category based on economic criteria, to whom special treatment (reservation) will be accorded? Or have we breached the principle of non-discrimination (Articles 14 and 15) by excluding SC, ST and OBC groups from this new category?