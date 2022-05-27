The false propaganda on Nehru handing over Kailash-Mansarovar to China

It was amusing to watch a YouTube video in which someone identifying himself as Harishchandra Burnwal can be heard alleging that Jawaharlal Nehru’s misplaced policies led him to hand over Kailash Mansarovar to China. The gentleman was selectively quoting from a speech delivered by Nehru in Parliament on August 14, 1962.

It is worth keeping in mind that the Kailash-Mansarovar, the mountain and the lake, was all along located in Tibet, which was an independent country, like Nepal and Bhutan, in 1947 when India became independent. Sikkim too was an independent kingdom at the time. Tibet had worked as a buffer between British India and China. While China deemed Tibet to be part of its territory, British India recognised Tibet as independent.

Pandit Nehru established diplomatic relations with Tibet. When the Korean war broke out between China and Korea, Pandit Nehru, despite the presence of the two super powers like the US and the then USSR, presented India as a mediator and successfully brought about a peaceful resolution to the conflict. It was the triumph of diplomacy.

In 1950 China attacked Tibet and occupied Lhasa. Nehru’s India strongly condemned Chinese action, refused to recognise the Chinese claim over Tibet. In fact pandit Nehru was instrumental in granting asylum to the Dalai Lama and helped establish the Tibetan Government in exile at Dharamshala.

This was akin to challenging China’s sovereignty over Tibet. Once China occupied Tibet, Kailash Mansarovar became a part of China, having been a part of Tibet. Where is then the question of India or Nehru handing over Kailash Mansarovar to China? While Burnwal is citing Nehru’s speech of 1962 to claim that India handed over Kailash-Mansarovar to China, they were already a part of China since 1950.