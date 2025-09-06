The founding of a new swaraj, and Gandhi's talisman

Any system is based on some working principles. And each principle has a foundation. Mahatma Gandhi's talisman provided such a foundation to a newly formed nation-state, a symbol born of thousands of years of cultural meditations.

It is said that when some members of the Constitution Committee went to meet Gandhi with Babu Jagjivan Ram, he gave them this talisman, restating his firm faith in it. What was the charm? If any decision had to be taken, he said, and if there was any dilemma about it, then one should close one's eyes and visualise the faces of the poorest of the poor. If the step in question brought a ray of hope to those faces, then it was a way to spiritual liberation and socio-economic self-rule, and it should be understood that it was the right step.

This talismanic idea is at the root of our Constitutional universalism. However, we are rapidly moving towards the creation of a system in which no one cares. It is common in this country to see citizens remove their footwear and fold their hands before entering a collector's office, as though entering a temple.

How should we begin to change this? In such a situation, a ray of hope comes from the Gondi village of Samakka in Telangana's Adilabad district, where a vision of non-violent alternative self-rule has emerged in the form of public hearings or jan sunwai.

A group of 25-30 youths from all over the country go door to door in an unknown village without knowing the spoken language; appeal for a public hearing at the collector's office and fixing a venue; live among locals in small villages; eat with them; note problems related to implementation of schemes.