The deal India's farmers don't trust

The phrase has become strangely familiar. For years, Indian and American officials have repeatedly declared that a bilateral trade agreement is “very, very close”. Similar expressions — “almost finalised”, “99 per cent complete”, or “imminent” — have surfaced at regular intervals, creating an impression that the long-awaited Indo-US trade pact is always just around the corner.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Houston for the 'Howdy Modi' event in 2019, officials suggested that a breakthrough was imminent. Again, in February, both Washington and New Delhi announced a framework for an interim trade agreement. Today, the same language has returned. High-level negotiations in New Delhi have entered what officials describe as a decisive phase, with both sides projecting optimism.

Yet, a few kilometres from the negotiating rooms, a very different conversation is unfolding.

At Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, farmers affiliated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) recently gathered to protest the proposed trade agreement. Their message was blunt: opening India’s agricultural markets to American products could devastate domestic farming.

“If agricultural products from the United States enter India without adequate import duties, Indian agriculture will be destroyed,” farmer leaders warned during the protest.

Another faction of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has also opposed the agreement and threatened a nationwide agitation. Veteran farmer leader Dr Sunilam has declared that the day the agreement is signed, protests would begin the very next day. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has appealed to farmers to remain organised and prepared for another major struggle.

The anxiety is not confined to grain-growing regions. Apple growers from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand have jointly appealed to PM Modi to ensure that no provision in the trade agreement harms domestic horticulture. The Hill States Horticulture Forum has warned that any substantial increase in fruit imports due to tariff reductions could severely affect the rural economy of the Himalayan states.