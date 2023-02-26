The Ingredients of a Revival

In 1904, the Congress opposed the division of Bengal and passed a resolution against it. Poet and playwright Rabindranath Tagore wrote in Bangadarshan that the ‘divide and rule’ policy of the British was not acceptable to patriotic Indians.

In response to the draconian Rowlatt Act and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, Tagore returned his knighthood. The Amritsar session of the Congress condemned the law and the repression and declared that a point of no return had been reached and that autonomy and freedom had become imperative.

Recalling how the likes of Tagore and Premchand engaged with the freedom struggle is both instructive and saddening, when you see how the supposedly progressive writers of our own time have capitulated to an oppressive regime. Possibly to save their own skin, they no longer dare stand with the people.

Tagore and other writers of his time and ilk were not intimidated by the British rulers, but today, a large section of Indian writers, poets and journalists have stopped raising issues of public concern or speaking truth to power. Directly or indirectly, they are aiding and abetting the powers that be.

The Raipur session of the Congress is taking place at a difficult time in our history, when not just mainstream media but also writers and poets and creative people of various persuasions have lost the stomach to even question, leave alone fight the establishment.

The fightback to regain its position as the truly representative national party should, therefore, begin in Raipur. A clear message must go out that the party will continue to push a welfarist agenda, that it is against monopolies but not against private capital, that it favours capital formation by thousands of people and not a handful of ‘national champions’.

Mercifully, Congress leaders have started acknowledging that it is not a party of saints; that as a political party, it aspires to seize power. The projection of Bharat Jodo Yatra as an apolitical enterprise, giving the impression that it was being steered by civil society, was, to my mind, a mistake.

The Congress cannot pretend to be an NGO and its leaders as detached philosophers. Whether the Congress likes it or not, the BJP will run a presidential-style campaign and seek a fresh mandate for Narendra Modi, and there is no getting away from the fact that Rahul Gandhi is the only Congress leader with a pan-India appeal who can give the BJP and Modi a run for their money.

At Raipur, the Congress leadership should also engage with party workers and supporters on the question of how to fight the BJP’s money power, its disinformation campaign, its brazenly divisive agenda. It’s an uphill political battle, and the Congress must fight it on two fronts.

The ideological fight must not be left to Rahul Gandhi alone; more national and regional Congress leaders must raise the same issues with the same vigour that Rahul Gandhi does.