The jurisprudence of same-sex marriage

The Chief Justice of India has referred petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages to a Constitution bench. The case is listed for final argument on 18 April 2023. A major question of law involved in the dispute on same-sex marriage is whether it will be brought within the ambit of the Special Marriage Act of 1954. The Union government has filed a counter-affidavit claiming that same-sex marriage will cause ‘havoc’ in the country by disturbing the balance of personal laws and prevailing social values. But this conservative perspective does not sit well with established jurisprudence. Nor does it square with a commonsense understanding of equality in the eyes of the law, and it is not able to make space for diversity or individual choice.

The Benthamite perspective

Jeremy Bentham in his seminal treatise An Introduction to the Principles of Morals and Legislation (1781) stated: ‘Nature has placed mankind under the governance of two sovereign masters—pain and pleasure. It is for them alone to point out what we ought to do, as well as to determine what we shall do. On one hand, the standard of right and wrong, on the other the chain of causes and effects, are fastened to their throne.’ Bentham argued that the purpose of law must be to provide the maximum happiness to the maximum number of people in the community.

He further elaborated: ‘The community is a fictitious body, composed of individual persons who are considered as constituting its members. The interest of the community then is the sum of the interest of the several members who compose it. It is vain to talk about the interest of the community without understanding the interest of the individual. A thing is said to promote the interest, or to be [in] the interest, of an individual, when it tends to add to the sum total of his pleasure, or, what comes to the same thing, to diminish the sum total of his pains.’

Bentham held that the principle of utility may also be described as the greatest happiness principle, in that it asserts that the only morally right and proper goal of action is to achieve the greatest happiness of all individuals whose interest is affected by the action. The conundrum of same-sex marriage must be examined through the prism of the Benthamite principle of morality and law-making. While adjudicating the legality of same-sex marriage, the pain and pleasure of same-sex couples must be given primacy over the anxieties of the so-called defenders of culture.