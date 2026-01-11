The lives of ‘employer-less’ gig workers

A few years ago, outside the transport commissioner’s office in Bandra, thousands of Ola and Uber drivers staged a protest. Their demands were modest: better fares, fair commissions, humane working hours and some protection against arbitrary penalties.

The official response was revealing. The commissioner reportedly told them he had no jurisdiction. They were not ‘employees’ but ‘business partners’, entrepreneurs running their own micro-enterprises. Had they been old-style taxi permit holders, he might have been able to help them, since the applicable rules were clear.

That moment was a wake-up call. Not just for cab drivers, but for millions of workers who suddenly discovered that while they bore all the risks of work, they enjoyed almost none of its protections.

What we call the ‘gig economy’ is often portrayed as a new phenomenon born of apps and algorithms. In reality, it is an old Indian phenomenon wearing a digital mask.

Nearly two decades ago, the Arjun Sengupta Committee on the unorganised sector documented a striking fact: close to 64 per cent of the workers in the unorganised sector were self-employed, and thus did not have an identifiable employer. This is because they worked for multiple principals over short spells. They were self-employed, casual, piece-rate workers — construction hands, home-based workers, street vendors. Today’s gig workers are their technological descendants.

So why are gig workers protesting now, in a far more organised way? Because the scale and intensity of platform-mediated work has changed the nature of dependence.

Take cab drivers. Recent protests in Mumbai saw nearly 90 per cent of app-based cabs go off the roads, with drivers demanding fare parity with black-and-yellow taxis, a cap on commissions, welfare boards and state-level gig worker legislation. Similar anger simmers among food-delivery workers, warehouse pickers and instant-commerce riders. Nationwide strikes have demanded a minimum monthly income, regulated work hours, and social security.