The long list of failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2019

The Prime Minister continues to be seen as politically dominant, if not quite invincible, and with good reason. However, it has neither been noticed nor much talked about that both on governance and on his agenda, his second term since 2019 has been dotted with setbacks and even outright failures.





On the economy, GDP growth had begun to soften before 2019, when 3.7% growth was recorded. In 2020, Covid, and more particularly the national lockdown, sent India to negative growth for the first time in 40 years. If we set aside the data that is distorted because of the low base, current growth numbers have returned to the 4% that seems to be the ‘new’ normal now.

On employment, a government survey just before the 2019 election showed that joblessness had doubled to 6% and it has remained above that level since then. It was over 7% in the last quarter according to another government survey, which also says that unemployment for youth under 30 with a college degree was 29%. This year India will become the world’s most populous nation but there will be no demographic dividend.