The mirage of controlling the world and 'militarisation' of our life

There are wars and then there are other kinds of wars. But barring the cold war, all wars are brutal. While the number of casualties, losses and trauma, environmental degradation and the number of refugees in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine can only be surmised at this juncture, it is apparent that this new war will lead to irreparable losses in both countries.

War has become the raison d’etre of modern time, underlining our deceptive story of progress. World leaders have agreed upon a universal language of war to write our stories of vulnerabilities and distorted future. We are yet to learn to live collectively on this planet. This madness to invent wars and design death machines, has resulted in militarization of life itself.

Do we call this human evolution? Darwin’s grave needs to be asked this question since we are forgetting the relevance and art of asking questions. We however find it convenient to question people long dead. When death is right in front, when violence is being stoked from all corners in the immediate present, how can we look to the past and to the dead? Ask a dying person, gasping for oxygen, what matters more – oxygen, violence or war?