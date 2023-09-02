The odds before the INDIA alliance

The BJP government is deliberately hiding the disastrous effects of its jobless growth policy framework in the last nine years.

While highlighting the failure of the government to generate jobs and control inflation, the INDIA bloc should not shift its gaze from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are the backbone of India’s growth story and are the major employment generator.

Despite all its tall claims, the Modi government has done precious little for this sector. The bailout schemes announced after 2020 did little to help 80 per cent of the MSMEs. The INDIA parties must draw up an innovative strategy for reviving and rejuvenating the MSMEs nationally.

It is estimated that there are 633.9 lakh MSMEs in the country and the micro sector alone includes 630.5 lakh units. As of 2 August, the MSMEs employed 12.36 crore persons. This sector can therefore act as a real engine of growth, provided proper programmes are adopted. And this is the sector that can play a key role in generating lakhs of jobs.

Jobs are going to be hard to come by because both private and the public sector companies are opting for high-tech upgrades in production that will displace workers. Artificial intelligence will be increasingly used, reducing job prospects further.

The INDIA bloc will have to ensure a flexible hybrid model which can take care of both tech upgradation and new job opportunities in the organised sector.

Politically also, it is expedient to target the MSME sector because lakhs of entrepreneurs have been the victims of crony capitalism promoted by the Modi government. These MSME owners and employees are the potential support base of INDIA, even in terms of raising funds.

Finally, the INDIA alliance needs to shed the image of old and outdated leadership. In the third decade of the 21st century, Indian youth from the hills of Arunachal Pradesh to Kutch, from Jammu & Kashmir to Kanyakumari are yearning for a leadership that understands their needs and aspirations and that can ensure enabling factors for them to compete globally.

Understanding this changing mindset and the priorities of Indian youth requires modern minds and flexible thinking. The old, jaded and stereotyped interpretations and slogans will cut no ice with them.

The BJP under Narendra Modi can hardly be underestimated. It has financial power that the INDIA parties can never match. The BJP has got dedicated RSS workers in every village of the country as well as highly skilled advisors with global experience.

The deadly combination of Hindutva and crony capitalism is a potent weapon. Above all, the BJP is in power and has the ability to use or misuse central agencies. It also controls the media.

The BJP will also be fighting hard to retain power and will spare no effort and miss no trick. Can the INDIA bloc then depend entirely on public disenchantment to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections? It will need a narrative, a communication strategy, an electoral plan and a vision for the country at the very least. The Mumbai conclave hopefully would have taken these odds into account. (IPA Service)