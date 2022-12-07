The private sector must do its bit for social justice

In order to tame their feelings, the Manmohan Singh government set up a coordination committee for affirmative action for SCs/STs in the private sector in 2006. Affirmative action was the middle path the government chose in order to keep both the marginalised sections and the private sector happy. It was a kind of guidance—not a compulsion—to the business class to accommodate the ‘unease’ of the marginalised sections. Top leaders of industry bodies FICCI, CII and ASSOCHAM joined the committee, which worked under the PMO, and agreed to implement affirmative action ‘voluntarily’. They drew up a voluntary code of conduct (VCC) for commitment of members to work on a 4E initiative— education, employability, employment and entrepreneurship—for SCs and STs.

The progress on the affirmative action taken by the industry has hardly been remarkable. Thirteen years after the committee was set up,A a report in 2019 said only about 19 per cent of the 17,788 member companies had adopted the VCC. Even these companies had worked largely on just three of the 4Es—education, employability and entrepreneurship—and not focused on the crucial E, employment.

They had given free education, coaching and scholarships to 311,218 SC/ST candidates, vocational training to 653,347, entrepreneurial training to 18,901 and employment to 127,973. Considering the span of 13 years, they hired 9,844 SCs/STs per year. Is that a majestic figure? Does it prove the industry is fostering structural changes in society?

The industry does not even reveal who these 9,844 SCs/STs hired every year were. Were they from among the candidates whose education and training it supported per year? Or were they from the SCs/STs usually hired in the low-paying jobs and counted for affirmative action? Or were the contractors’ numbers added to it?

It is clear that what the industry is doing in the name of affirmative action is not an action to change the society, but just another form of philanthropy. In the neoliberal economy they are the job creators; they have to go beyond the corporate social responsibility insignia they have worn, used and exploited for years. The era of charity is over. This is the era of social justice. They have to partner with the State in ending social apartheid.

The lower castes today face two problems with regard to employment in the private sector. One is exclusion, the second is their ‘over-representation’ in low-paying jobs. The industry has to reverse this trend. It has to guarantee that its employment and outsourcing policy is consciously guided by the principle of social equality. It has to pick lower caste candidates for high-paying jobs. It has to reorient its training programmes to equip lower caste employees for higher positions. And in such numbers that the dominance of the upper castes ends.

That will be the Indian industry’s transition from philanthropy to social justice.