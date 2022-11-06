The Queue and the Wrong Queue

The British have perpetrated more than their fair share of colonial atrocities in India. But we didn’t raise much of a stink about them at the time of our Independence, partly because most of us were not even born then, and partly because those who were, were illiterate. There was also no WhatsApp then to help us along or Kangana Runout to remind us.

But now we know all about them: destruction of local industries, forced indigo and opium plantations, the Madras famine of 1876-78, the Bengal famine of 1943, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the Radcliffe line and partition of India, the millions jailed, tortured, shot, etc.

But one has to admire their consistency, for they did exactly the same wherever else they went— South Africa, Kenya, Australia, New Zealand.

But I still have a sneaking admiration for them, and for one sole reason—the British invented the Queue, the single most civilised behavioural trait that distinguishes us from the great apes.

It’s the queue that enables millions of people to shop, board trains and buses, go to cinemas, get their work done in offices, catch planes, watch football and cricket, without murdering each other in a temple-like stampede. The queue may even have saved more lives than the British snuffed out in their colonies!