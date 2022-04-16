The real cost of Russia’s aggression on Ukraine

This past month, the news outlets have been abuzz about the ramifications of the war in Ukraine, brought upon the country by its neighbour. But while President Biden touts Russia’s expulsion from the G20, it must be remembered that a country is always greater than its current ruler.

Many political analysts have opined that the attack on Ukraine may be Vladimir Putin’s swansong and after a month of fighting in Ukraine’s major cities, it can be safely said that fate does seem to be on Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s side, if we discount the humanitarian cost. When Russia attacked Ukraine on 24 February 2022, most of the world expected Kiev to fall within days, if not hours.

There is something to be said about the sustenance and resilience of the Ukrainian people. They have not only held the Russian firepower in its tracks, but the country has also come together, setting aside its prejudices and political differences, to fight against the common enemy. Vlad Putin can very well say goodbye to a legacy he was attempting to leave behind.

As it seems now, whatever happens in the next few days or months, Putin’s days may indeed be numbered. On the contrary, the once-comedian Zelenskyy continues to gain approval in most parts of the world. After the dust settles, he will forever be remembered for his chutzpah and the inherent leadership he has exhibited in the face of one of the mightiest military powers on the planet. His retort to America ‘The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride’ will be oft-repeated in history whenever bravery is discussed.

We have all seen the images of the ravages of this attack on the Ukrainian cities – the dilapidated buildings, the schools which have been turned to rubble despite the signs, in Russian, to not bomb them, the hospitals where the premature babies and the sickly older population hope to live another day.

What we do not regularly see, and what may be the real cost of this aggression, are the four million people (10% of its population) who have fled the country, to seek refuge elsewhere. While their acceptance is greater than in the case of the refugees from Syria, Yemen or Afghanistan, their rehabilitation will inevitably take a toll on the already stretched local economies. It is heartening to see the countries open their hearts and their borders for this god forsaken people, and still more needs to be done.