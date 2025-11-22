The Right to Deny Information is here

The Right to Information (RTI) Act came into force in India on 12 October 2005. It is one the strongest transparency laws in the world. It essentially says that if any information cannot be denied to a lawmaker, i.e. an MP or MLA, then it cannot be denied to a citizen of India. It puts citizens on par with the so-called rulers, who are actually people’s representatives.

The RTI Act gave citizens a legally enforceable right to ask questions of the State and expect answers. It empowered citizens to hold government agencies accountable.

The law was the culmination of nearly two decades of a grassroots movement for accountability. The movement started with the simple premise that citizens have a right to say: ‘It’s our money, so we want to know how it is spent (hamara paisa, hamara hisaab).' RTI gives the citizen a right to ask questions and obliges the State to answer them.

Over the last two decades, RTI has exposed corruption, improved the delivery of welfare benefits, enabled public scrutiny of procurement, pensions, ration systems and infrastructure spending. Even electoral finances. It has empowered ordinary citizens to challenge opacity in local administration. For many, it became their only shield against arbitrary exercise of power.

The law really empowered ordinary citizens. But because it gave them this power, it also extracted a heavy price. At least a hundred RTI users have been murdered for seeking information that threatened vested interests.

Today, this hard-won democratic tool faces its most serious threat yet. There is danger that the right to information will become the right to deny information. This threat to the Right to Information comes from the passage of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act of 2023. Section 44(3) of this new law amends the RTI Act itself, amending Section 8(1)(j).