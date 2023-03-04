The rise of Amritpal Singh: Punjab relives 1980s nightmare

So who is Amritpal Singh and what is the brouhaha about? Amritpal first caught public attention through his combative pro Khalistan posts on social media, and abrasive exchanges with those who opposed his views. The death of Deep Sidhu— actor-turned-radical activist who came into prominence for allegedly masterminding the farmers’ diversion to the Red Fort on Republic Day—in a car accident in February last year seems to have been the trigger for Amritpal to return to Punjab. Avowed supporter of Sidhu, Amritpal came back home in September, and was swiftly appointed head of a splinter group of ‘Waris Punjab De’, an organisation founded by Sidhu.

Over the next six months, his rhetoric against conversion and Christian pastors, Hindus, leftists, Panthic rivals—in short everyone ‘other’ than those in favour of Khalistan—became increasingly strident. In December, his supporters burnt the chairs placed in a gurudwara for the ease of elderly devotees, an action that seems benign compared to the recent face-off at Ajnala.

The markers of Amritpal’s persona—his lanky frame, his turban style, fierce gaze and abrasive rhetoric—inescapably remind of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Echoes of Bhindranwale can be heard in his slogans of Sikhs being no more than ghulam (slaves) in India, as well as his adherence to a puritanical, fundamentalist version of Sikhism with no room for modernity. His ‘Amrit Sanchar’ campaign as an antidote to rampant drug addiction seems to stem more from this holier-than-thou streak than a genuine desire for change. His admiration for another longterm supporter of Khalistan, Simranjeet Singh Mann, is qualified by his view that parliamentary politics is a compromise.

Well-knit, organised, resourceful, and savvy with social media, his group has won Amritpal a following, especially among the disgruntled and frustrated youth of the Majha belt, as well as well-heeled NRIs. The impunity with which he operates—freely spouting hate-speech, espousing and inflicting violence—when others have been jailed for far lesser crimes has led to the suspicion in Punjab that he has the tacit support of the Union government.

Smarting from the ignominy of having to withdraw the contentious farm trade laws, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been working overtime to consolidate their presence in Punjab. Dropping the Akali Dal, its oldest political ally, the BJP has made a determined bid to expand its narrow urban Hindu base in Punjab by inducting a number of former Congress and Akali leaders, including Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar and Manpreet Badal. Commemorating the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur and his sons (Sahibzadas) at the hands of the Mughals, and persuading Pakistan government to open the Kartarpur corridor are some of the ways in which the PM has attempted to woo the Sikh community.

The BJP seems to be hoping that the emergence of Amritpal and his Khalistan rhetoric, amplified by a pliant national media, will help discredit the Bhagwant Mann government, and reactivate the anxieties and fears of the Hindus in Punjab. This polarisation, it believes, can be the boost it needs in a 4-5 horse race in the 2024 general election.