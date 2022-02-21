The Singapore PM was only speaking the truth, Mr Modi

Singh, the quiet, self-effacing prime minister who preceded Modi, has gently reminded his successor that seven years after coming to power, he is still blaming Nehru for no good reason at all. Dr Singh worked silently to do so much good for the nation without being bombastic, abusive or divisive. And spinning yarns that had got Lee to mourn falling parliamentary standards, most of us are still waiting for Rs 15 lakh to be deposited into our banks accounts, for black money to return to India (rather than have the fraudsters flee abroad without trouble) or even youngsters to find even one of the two crore jobs promised by Modi.

But why the comments by Prime Minister Lee angered Modi were two-pronged – despite his efforts to help the rich get richer (and render the poor poorer than they were in 2014), most capitalists are fleeing to Singapore tor a better quality of life and a fearless existence. That tells us how terrible Modi's India is – even if you have loads of money, you cannot be sure there will be no midnight knock on the door just because the government has taken umbrage at a tweet or your failure to contribute to electoral bonds. If you are poor you can no longer expect justice from the courts and if you are Muslim or Christian, expect to be gutted by a violent mob any hour of the day or night.

But probably what upset Modi the most, was Prime Minister Lee's subsequent words. I do not know if he was pointing towards Modi but he said future generations who enjoy the fruits of democracy and nation building undertaken by the founding fathers of the nation often do not understand the hard efforts that went into building the nation and tend to knock those achievements. To me that was Modi all over and I think he interpreted it similarly.

Like Dr Singh said you cannot demean India by overreacting to a passing statement of an international leader and foreign policy is not built on the basis of hugging leaders across the globe. That was a hard-hitting statement for the gentle Dr Singh but isn't it true that Modi has been pouncing on international leaders for hugs and hoping they will respond in kind? Some like the US president Joe Biden were not amused, others for diplomatic reasons kept silent. But 5hey were hot amused either.

Our own foreign minister, gn minister, a career diplomat who should have known Indian diplomacy better but yet spouts all Modi's sectarian opinions, has had to nevertheless emphasisenemphasise several times that Indian democracy was based on secularism and equality for all citizens and friendship with all nations (another way of saying non-alignment). That is Nehruvian nation building, diplomacy and foreign policy, after all.

And before anybody asks, let me say when Nehru extended a hand of friendship to the Chinese and they stabbed him in the back, Nehru had the guts to go to war with China even with the limited resources a nascent India had at the time. We lost, but we tried to safeguard our borders.

What has Modi done to regain Indian territory after the Chinese muscled their way in? Like Dr Singh said, Chinese soldiers are still sitting on our borders. For Dr Singh it was a rather hard rap on Modi's knuckles when he said swaying on a jhoola (with the Chinese premier) or dropping in uninvited (on Pakistan) to eat biryani does not constitute foreign policy. I would add it earns you only ridicule, wins you no friends and remains just a photo-op.

You have to have more S.T.R.E.A.N.H. of character for nation building, diplomacy and to emerge as great an all-time world leader as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Until then international leaders will always point fingers at us and compare us poorly to our founding fathers.

