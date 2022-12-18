The Things We Do for India: A Journey to Reiterate the All-embracing Idea of Bharat

Oh damn Google maps! It insisted I take a right off the highway onto a dirt track which has now petered out in the middle of fields. Which is not a good time to discover that your reverse gear is not working. My teenaged daughter and I are driving across three states in our caravan to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra and here we are marooned in a sea of sugarcane.

A brightly coloured turban comes bobbing through the green. The farmer assures us that there is a road and it does lead onto a highway. Fingers crossed, we inch forward.

Phew! Back on the road we discover the third gear is not working and—calamity!—the horn has quit as well. It is decision time. Well, we have no reverse gear but four forward gears. We keep going. Oh, the things I do for you, Rahul Gandhi!

The truth is I am not doing this for Rahul or for the Congress. My journey is not at all a political statement. My upping and schlepping hundreds of kilometres is because I am haunted by a ghost. It is the ghost of the India I grew up in. Where hate had not been sown, saffron flags had not been aggressively waved, and it didn’t matter what religion all your schoolmates were.

If that idea of India is to survive, someone has to do something. And finally, somebody is. The very act of a padyatra is loaded with historical and revolutionary significance. I love that it is going from one end of India to the other. Desperate for change, I too, am turning up to be counted.

Having driven across Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, we arrive in Nanded to discover that we are actually in Punjab. We are booked into the Gurdwara Yatri Niwas (for the princely sum of Rs 150).

We feast on alu parathas and kali dal at the dhabas that dot the massive Gurdwara complex. The tables are full of people who have come for the yatra from across Maharashtra. The warm hospitality of the Sikh community embraces us. We sneak double helpings of prasad at the langar. We get the gears fixed!