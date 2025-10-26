The tripod that raises Zohran Mamdani, almost-mayor of New York City

Just as important is his ability to attract all sorts of people, including young Jewish New Yorkers, because of his charm and his talent. His dazzling social media output will be studied for years as a model. Indeed, even many months ago, politicians across America were already copying it — though most of them badly, because they lack Mamdani’s ability to make it all look effortless and fun. He is a happy warrior, as American pundits refer to him.

These three things, to my mind, are the building blocks of his (fingers crossed) victory come 4 November.

I have touched on this in a previous column, but if and when he wins, he will represent a shift in the way many Americans see Israel. Polls now consistently show that the majority of Americans sympathise with Palestinians over Israel because of its practice of apartheid and genocide. But this shift has not been owned in politics, because the Israel lobby is powerful and nasty, and can kneecap candidates running for office.