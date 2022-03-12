The Ukraine 'war': how is it going to end and when? Look at the possibilities

Russian Economy tanks: This may happen sooner than Putin had calculated. The sanctions imposed by the United States and several other countries, including the United Kingdom, will force Russians to get restive, if not rise in rebellion. In any case, his popularity is likely to take a hit and his authority eroded despite the media in Russia, India and China rallying for him. Already stung by high prices, shortages and restrictions, Russians’ patience is being tested severely. It may not last long.

The increase in global oil and gas prices will force affected countries to press for further action against Russia. The iron curtain and the blanket ban on information might not be enough to keep ordinary Russians from learning about the invasion and the truth about Ukraine.

Western Countries forge a coalition: This is unlikely but then stranger things have happened in the past. The coalition may come together as and when US President Biden’s and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s individual approval ratings begin to dip below accepted levels, and their careers spiral downwards. We can soon expect Putin to start taunting both Biden and Johnson. How the duo then react cannot be predicted.

UN grows some teeth: Putin’s war may be the moment the United Nations uses to grow teeth and seeks to isolate Russia and eject it out of the Security Council. Again this is an unlikely scenario and will still leave China to veto UN sanctions in the Security Council. But the least that can be predicted is that it will not be a decision for the current Secretary-General, Antonio Gutérres to make. He would likely have gone back to Portugal by the time the Security Council gets to this.

Another Cold War: The end of this aggression will also clearly divide the world as we know today, in western and eastern blocks, and likely lead us into another cold war. This one will probably not be a repeat of the earlier one. It might be the United States vs Xi Jinping. China has been making its strategic moves over the past several decades, and it sees this situation as one which could propel it as a superpower, equal in stature as the United States.