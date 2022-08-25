The unfathomable agony of being Bilkis Bano

A connected reality

Isn’t it time to document details of hundreds of women and their families who have been targeted and assaulted in Gujarat? Even today, the very word ‘Gujarat’ drags along images and details of the affected, either during the 2002 pogrom or even years after.

For the survivors of the riots, the trauma is still going on. Many have been living in isolation, cut off and bruised to the extent that they have lost all hope. Their lives have been completely destroyed and their emotions trampled upon.

In fact, whilst keying in, I’m reminded of Ishrat Jahan, the 19-year-old college student who was killed in an 'encounter', in 2004, on a road between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat, allegedly by the officers of the Ahmedabad Police Crime Branch led by D.G. Vanzara.

Some years back, I had got in touch with Ishrat’s younger sister Musarrat Jahan and her mother Shamima, for a feature I was doing for Women’s Feature Service. Their voice carried strains of intense pain. It was more than apparent that this family had not recovered from the tragedy.

And when I’d asked Musarrat whether there’d been any change in the realities they live with, she told me, “Ever since Ishrat’s killing, we have kept to ourselves and seldom move out. To this day we are wary of stepping out. Difficult for us to survive. I gave up studies… Forget about books and studies, even running the kitchen gets very difficult. Ishrat was the sole earning member of the family. After the death of our father in 2002 because of a brain tumour, the responsibility of the family fell on the eldest of the seven siblings, Ishrat. She took up part-time jobs so that we could survive. After her death, the situation has only been worsening for us. We have been suffering on all possible fronts; emotionally, socially, financially…can’t tell you our pain. We just keep to ourselves. We are fearful and somehow surviving.”

For many, the very word ‘Gujarat’ drags along faces of all those sitting marginalised and bruised and at the mercy of the political rulers. To this day dark images stand out. There’s been no closure. There can’t be, with the tormentors, and culprits roaming about freely.

Many have given up all hope. Several want to fight for justice. I recall the words of Zakia Jafri, “I’m going to carry on this fight for justice, not just for myself but for all those killed in Gujarat... My husband, Ahsan Jafri, fought valiantly till he was killed by the Hindutva rioters. But till the end he did not give up. Like Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions were martyred during the battle of Karbala, hundreds of innocent children and women and men were killed in that Gujarat pogrom.”