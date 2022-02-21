The vast desert of hopelessness that faces India now

How much hatred can a society tolerate until it implodes?

In the last century, under the pretence of modern governance Nazi Germany managed until the world went to war and in Stalinist Russia, the erstwhile Soviet Union, fear, violence and loathing ruled for decades until they managed a bit of perestroika and glasnost. In several governments today, one way or another, the exoskeleton of modernity covers a range of atrocities.

What hope for India then?

The Modi government has tactfully used the charade of democracy itself to subvert democracy, with brazen determination. And the edifice of the mighty Indian state with all its safeguards and checks and balances has just fallen apart, eaten from the inside.

How dramatic you might say to yourself as you read this: what total hyperbole. After all, the country is still running, people are waking up, going to work, school and so on.

Really? Are they?