On the eve of Independence, making dignified space for all Indians, across their myriad socio-cultural backgrounds and irrespective of economic status, was a humongous political challenge for India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He didn’t have the luxury of putting some questions on the backburner—if we were to avoid a further fragmentation of the nation and protect its integrity as a ‘Union of States’, as a unit that the post-Independence generations of Indians have taken for granted.

Fortunately for him, and for India, there were intellectual giants in the Congress and outside it who could weigh in on these questions with information and insight and come up with answers the young democracy needed. One of those tangled challenges was the language question.

Unlike some European nations, India was not monolingual. It was always, in all historical eras, a multilingual place. To force India into a monolingual nationalism would certainly have led to its fragmentation, but nor would it do to allow a linguistic anarchy to overcome the process of nation-building.

Nurturing the linguistic variety and richness of this land, for its own sake as well as the political purpose of keeping us all together, was an exercise both delicate and arduous. This fine balance, needed to preserve the autonomy of India’s many languages while protecting the unity of the nation, was achieved through the formulation of the linguistic states and the Schedules of the Constitution.

On 26 November 1949, when the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India, there were 14 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. They were (in order of the number of speakers): Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Kashmiri, Assamese and Sanskrit. There have been three amendments to the Eighth Schedule in the past 55 years, and there are currently 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule.