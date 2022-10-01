There are no jobs for people even at onset of festival season

The onset of the festival season in September, which culminates with the celebration of Deepawali on October 24, could not generate enough employment, which saw an unemployment rate of 7.7 per cent in urban India, indicating weak revival of the job market in the country.

This figure was above the 7.37 per cent recorded in October 2021, when COVID was still a significant threat.

As per the latest CMIE data, urban unemployment rate reached a one year high in August 2022 at 9.57 per cent, and fell to 7.7 per cent in September, indicating increased market activities, but not enough to arrest the decline in the job market.

The rural unemployment rate in September declined from 7.68 per in August to 5.84 per cent in September, which indicates a rise in agricultural activities more than the increased market activities as the urban unemployment rate shows.

The all-India unemployment rate came down to 6.43 per cent in September from 8.28 per cent in August, only a little improvement from 6.56 per cent recorded in January 2022.