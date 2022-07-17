First Person: There is more to Eid than biryani and kebabs

And this fact is known to the people who come from financially weaker backgrounds such as our domestic helps, guards, gardeners, washermen, car cleaners etc. I remember well that on Eid, my home used to have a beeline of mostly non-Muslims domestic helps and others from the society we lived in. They would demand their share. They knew it’s a Muslim festival of giving.

But I have always wondered why our friends knew nothing about Eid-uz-Zuha, many of these have an idea about Eid-ulFitr though – that it’s a feasting after fasting. Not many, however, can tell the reason for fasting either.

The vegetarian lot, meanwhile, would circulate creative, sarcastic memes on social media, deploring how “cruel” Muslims will be slaughtering “innocent” animals on Baqra Eid. Pretending to be on a higher moral ground, many would also move petitions to stop animal sacrifice.

So, why is this gap of unawareness of Muslim festivals, all of which are based on charity at their core? Have Muslims not tried to reach out to them to make them aware of the main reasons behind it or have they not shown interest in these two fests beyond biryani and kebab feast as their own interpretation? I have known more about why Diwali and Holi are celebrated than my own fests.

As much as I blame it on our school textbooks which always eulogised major Hindu festivals and gave little space to other festivals. I recall author Rakshanda Jalil in her book ‘But, You Don’t Look Like A Muslim’ writes in one of the chapters that Muslims didn’t do enough to educate their non-Muslim brethren about themselves and the reasons behind these festivals.

I also feel that they didn’t show interest to know either. Agreeing to this, Ms Jalil echoes that for Eid-ul-Fitr, there is some level of awareness. General people know that it’s feasting after fasting in a simplistic sense. But yes, for Eid-uz-Zuha, it has been reduced to a simplistic drape of sewai and kebabs, at least in this part of continent. Nobody cares to know that sewai and kebas, being local delicacies, are only in this part of the country. A Muslim in Malabar or Assam will make something else on Eid which would be a regional delicacy.