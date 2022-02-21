This is NOT federalism, Mr. Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently reiterated in the Rajya Sabha, while seemingly refuting Rahul Gandhi on the issue of federalism, “We have talked about cooperative and comparative federalism... we are promoting it…creation of the GST Council is a prime example of federalism in India.” PM Modi reiterated his government’s vision to promote federalism and said that while the nation could be divided into states for administrative purposes, it still remains one nation.

He has time and again spoken of cooperative federalism. During his tenure as chief minister of Gujarat also, he spoke eloquently on federalism and the importance of states in the federal structure. But ever since he assumed the office of the Prime Minister, one finds a widening gulf between his words and deeds.

Debates on Article 1 in the Constituent Assembly show that the general mood of the Constitutional fathers was to single out federalism as essential for the polity. Even Dr. Ambedkar, while presenting the draft Constitution, called it a federal constitution.