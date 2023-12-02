Thread that binds Hindutva and Zionism

Hindutva and Zionism have politicised Hinduism and Judaism to such an extent that any opposition to the former is immediately dubbed Hinduphobia and anti-Semitism, respectively. Which hasn’t deterred some Jewish luminaries from running that risk.

Albert Einstein, for one, opposed Zionism and declined the offer to become the President of Israel. The linguist Noam Chomsky has been a lifelong opponent of Zionism. Primo Levi, chemist, author and holocaust survivor, too was an ardent opponent of Zionism and so was Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud.

A corresponding list of great Indians who opposed Hindutva and the idea of a Hindu Rashtra includes all those who sacrificed their lives, and were incarcerated by the British. This naturally excludes the RSS, the Hindu Mahasabha and their acolytes who preferred the path of least resistance.

The RSS launched its first (political) monthly, Rashtradharma, in late August 1947 when there was no fear of either the British gag or the British whip.

Throughout the period of anti-colonial struggle, the forces of Hindutva remained at the margins. They knew very well that the cost of being a nationalist was heavy. However, it is during this period that they sharpened their ideological teeth. V.D. Savarkar, K.B. Hedgewar, M.S. Golwalkar and B.S. Moonje came up with the idea that the slumbering Hindu nation must be awakened and served the blood of the religious minorities (Muslims and Christians).

The forces of Hindutva envisioned the nation-state with a homogeneous ethnic or religious community at its core, as opposed to the pluralistic, multi-religious, multi-cultural welfare state envisaged by the leaders of the independence struggle. This urge led them to the doors of fascism—the most finished form of totalitarianism in the 20th century.