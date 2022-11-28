'Three-minutes each is a joke': Central trade unions boycott finance ministry's pre-budget consultations

The entire episode is indicative of the more troublesome time ahead and also the strained relationship between the Modi government and the workers of the country, the former hell-bent on implementing the four controversial labour codes, and the latter fighting back tooth and nail to stall those legislations. The former has spent years to convince the workers that the codes are for their benefit, and the latter, who find these codes to be anti-worker are not even given a reasonable time to voice their concerns. It is also indicative of a budget 2023-24, which will not have the workers' concerns included, but will push the government's agenda that the agitating CTUs label pro-corporate.

Trade unions had initially expressed happiness at the invitation on behalf of the Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman to participate in the consultations, even though their suggestions given in earlier consultations of 2020 and 2021 had fallen on deaf ears. The invitation was welcomed, but CTUs told in a letter to Sitharaman that such previous consultations had amounted to nothing.

Happiness over the consultation invitations should be sympathetically understood since the four controversial labour codes were passed in 2019 and 2020 with absolutely no consultation with trade unions or the highest tripartite body in the country, the Indian Labour Conference (ILC). The centre also disregarded all objections raised by the opposition in the Parliament of India and bypassed thorough discussions on the likely impact on industrial relations in India and on workers.

The CTUs' happiness over the invitation should have been taken as an opportunity by the Modi government to smoothen the much-strained industrial relations in the country at a time when there are large-scale job cuts in every sector of the economy, and workers have been restive for over three years on a range of issues, which includes the privatisation of public sector undertakings, banks, insurances, etc and the four labour codes against which the county had to witness several all India strike actions.

But the union government has something else in their mind. They don’t want to listen to the workers' representative CTUs for more than a couple of minutes each, which is nothing but a manifestation of their arrogance in pursuing their own agenda, against which the CTUs have been agitating. That is why, they allotted 75 minutes for 12 CTUs, giving each one less than 5 minutes if routine opening remarks were included. The union government was cognisant of the fact that it was too little time for any “meaningful discussion” with the trade unions in the backdrop of a recent discussion with the Union Minister of Labour, Bhupender Yadav that ended without arriving at a consensus on any of the trade union's demands.