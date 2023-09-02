Time for some urgent action to save Himachal Pradesh from worse disaster

Now that the rains have mercifully abated in Himachal, the various WhatsApp groups have offered their anodyne prayers for the state, donations have been made to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to assuage consciences, and bureaucrats have made the right noises to cover up their silence when the environment was being raped over the years, it is time to step back, take stock of the situation and take hard decisions for the future.

I have been in Himachal Pradesh since 1976 and never witnessed the kind of devastation that has occurred over the past one month.

A few landslides, road collapses and some flooding have always been par for the course in this mountainous state, but the extent, intensity and ferocity of nature’s backlash this year is unprecedented and should be an eye-opener for not only the officials and politicians, but also the citizens of the state, who are just as culpable for the disaster.

It would be fair to state that no chief minister of this state has ever had to confront the situation that Mr Sukhu now has to face. The challenges before him are enormous, his resources are limited and the attendant politics is bound to be opportunistic and vicious.

He is up to his eyebrows in monitoring the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts, but it is now time for him to start taking some tough decisions too, in order to demonstrate his resolve to correct the horrendous mistakes of the past.

The chief minister needs to announce, and implement, the following measures immediately to show that he means business:

1. Repeal the Shimla Development Plan 41 (SDP 41) and withdraw the state’s appeal against its rejection by the NGT/ Himachal Pradesh High Court.

This SDP 41, which proposes to double Shimla’s population by 2040, allow construction in the city’s 17 green belts, prohibited core and heritage zones, and permit 5+1 floors (as against the existing 2+1) in the rest of the city, is nothing but a suicide note or a death warrant for Shimla, and probably the worst policy document ever produced.

Shimla has been brought to its knees even without these calamitous liberalisations, and the SDP 41 will take it the way of Pompei. The SDP should go immediately, and not await a Supreme Court adjudication (which in any case does not inspire much confidence on environmental matters). The Executive conceived this monstrosity, the Executive should bury it.