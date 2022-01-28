To revive economy, Budget must put corporates’ interests aside and ensure working class gets purchasing power

Let us for simplicity assume that the fiscal deficit is zero to start with and that this is the target that finance capital wants India to maintain. If the government gives away Rs 100 by way of corporate tax concessions and wants to raise an exactly equal amount through indirect taxes on a range of goods consumed by the working people, then this immediately raises the prices of such goods; i.e., inflation immediately follows.

Since the money incomes of the working people have not increased, they will consume less of these goods since their real purchasing power has gone down. Because of such reduced consumption, unsold stocks will pile up, and to liquidate such stocks, the output will be cut. Hence inflationary recession will be the immediate fall-out of this fiscal strategy.

But with the reduction in output, the tax revenue raised through indirect taxation will be less than Rs 100, so there will still remain a fiscal deficit compared to the initial situation when it was zero. Hence there will be a combination of inflation, recession and a larger fiscal deficit, exactly as we find in India today.

But that is not all. Because of reduced output owing to higher indirect taxes, the level of capacity utilisation would have come down, and capitalists will cut down their investment plans as the magnitude of unutilised capacity increases. The initial handing over of Rs 100 in the form of tax concessions to capitalists was justified by the government in the name of increasing the level of investment.

But the outcome of this utterly misguided policy is precisely the opposite, i.e., a reduction in investment.

The niggardliness of government fiscal support to the working people during the pandemic-induced lockdown, which contrasts with what every other prominent capitalist power had done, including the United States and the European Union, has thus been superimposed on a longer term perversity in fiscal policy that was in the process of producing larger unemployment, increased inflation, greater impoverishment of the working people, and lower investment levels than would have been the case otherwise.