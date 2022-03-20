Traps our ‘liberals’ love to fall in time and again

The battle over hijab may have been lost in one court but as far as society goes, the “war” continues.

Why do I use a military metaphor? Because to negotiate life, personal choice and societal obligations has only become tougher, like a war zone. Add extra layers of difficulty if you are female, if you are from a social and religious minority and especially if you have the might of a bigoted administration and a bigoted majoritarian mindset working against you.

The argument has been so craftily pitched that many “liberals” and feminists are also at loggerheads, not with the bigots themselves, but with the targets of right-wing bigots. And thus, they are on the side of the right-wing bigots.

This is a trap which “liberals” – I use inverted commas because I really don’t know what to call them – fall into again and again when they are artfully laid for them by right-wing bigots.

The immediate targets are young Muslim women, college students in Karnataka who wear the hijab or head scarf. The larger target is the favourite target of the RSS-BJP – the Muslim community in India as a whole.

The Hijab fight is similar to the triple talaq law which is all “feminist” on the outside and so very anti-Muslim on the inside. The ostensible reason for targeting these women is that the hijab is suddenly not part of a college “uniform”, although it has been worn by the same women for years without anyone objecting.