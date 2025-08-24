Trump cutting India’s nose to spite Russia’s face

Looks like the moody Mr Trump has developed a special antipathy for India, more than almost any other country on his radar at the moment. As is well-known, India faces the highest tariffs (50 per cent) on exports to the US, which includes a punitive component of 25 per cent on account of India’s crude imports from Russia.

On 19 August, US treasury secretary (or finance minister) Scott Bessent pointed out to CNBC that India’s intake of Russian crude had risen from 1 per cent before the Ukraine conflict to 42 per cent of its total purchases. In percentage terms, he argued, China, which had been buying Russian oil even before the Ukraine crisis, had increased its consumption from 13 per cent to 16 per cent during the same period.

“India is just profiteering; they are reselling,” he said. “What I would call Indian arbitrage — buying cheap Russian oil [and] reselling it as product has just sprung up during the war, which is unacceptable.”

It has, of course, not gone unnoticed that Modi’s close friends Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have made killings from re-exports and port services, respectively.

Briefing the media at the White House later the same day, Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “The president has put tremendous public pressure to bring this war to a close. He’s taken actions, as you’ve seen, sanctions on India and other actions as well.”

But, while Trump is supposedly pressuring Russia to make a peace deal with Ukraine, he is imposing sanctions on India! Takes two to tango, even in trade, doesn’t it?

Modi’s courtship of his “good friend” Trump is well remembered. One standout memory is the ‘ab ki baar, Trump sarkar’ campaign at the ‘Howdy Modi!’ event in Houston, Texas, in September 2019. Another is the grand reception accorded to Trump at a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, with a hundred thousand in attendance.