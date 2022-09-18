Trust and trade stand in the way of prosperity in India-Pakistan-Bangladesh

In 1990, 32 years ago, Bangladesh’s life expectancy at birth was 56 years and mean years of schooling 3.3 years. Pakistan’s was 60 years and 2.3 years, while India’s was 58 years and 2.8 years.

In 20201, this has become 72 years and 7.4 years for Bangladesh, 67 years and 6.7 years of schooling for India and 66 years and 4.5 years for Pakistan. Nepal at 68 years and 5.1 years, and Sri Lanka 76 years and 10.8 years can be seen for comparison. The world average was 72 years of life expectancy at birth and 8.6 years of schooling; with the exception of Sri Lanka, all South Asian nations are below the world average.

In 1990 China was 68 years and 4.1 years of schooling. Today it is 78 years and 7.6 years, and it is the average income that takes China over the world average for their HDI.

To the outsider looking at such things, it will not seem like India is different from Pakistan or Bangladesh. Confronted with the hard data we would have to agree with them, even if we may have some philosophical idea that India and Indians are different.

If we accept that we are similar, if not the same, then we must turn to why it is that we have not been able to grow faster and make lives better for our people since 1947. Is it, as is often assumed, the ’system’ that is the problem? Again, here if we examine the history of South Asia, we find that in the 75 years we have experimented with every possible type of system but we still remain poor and are clubbed together.