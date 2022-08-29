Twin Towers demolished, but crony capitalists symbolising corruption in Modi govt thrive in full view

“Towers of corruption demolished”, went a shrill voice, rising above the plumes of billowing dust. Somebody called it “spectacle demolition”, no less symbolic than the 1992 demolition of a 500-year-old mosque. Indeed, the bringing down of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida on Sunday in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directives generated much excitement, almost rivalling that surrounding the India-Pakistan match held in Dubai later in the evening.

If the top court hadn’t stood with the residents, corruption would have had a free run. That said, the apex court doesn’t always notice corruption. Graft has to be pointed out to the top court. Also, but for a group of persistent citizens, the corrupt builders of the Twin Towers would have made a clean getaway with nobody the wiser.

Corruption is like a living organism in India’s innards, and a festering wound on the outward.

The demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers brought to an end a decade-old battle between the builder and residents of the towers ringing the Twin Towers.

The residents had gone to court protesting the rise of the Twin Towers from an expanse of green patch that they said belonged to the “community”. This was a case of citizen-activism. The top court just happened to be there to facilitate. Left to the bureaucrats and the politicians, with the police thrown in for good measure, the Twin Towers would still have been standing tall.