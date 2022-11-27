Twitter tantrums: How free enterprise abhors freedom

In the discourse on capitalism and laissez faire, one of the less discussed issues is the contrast between ideals of free enterprise and the almost totalitarian ways in which these free enterprises are run. They call for freedom to operate without regulations and controls so that businesses can grow. The result, however, is the crushing of the freedom of workers, managers and several other players in the system.

Elon Musk, with Twitter under his belt, is the most spectacular example of this paradox— using supposed free enterprise to deliver purported free speech on a platform run by teams that are anything but free. Twitter employees now must live with diktats and commands, or face the inevitable from their new boss—“off with their heads!”

Musk has bought Twitter for $44 billion, and it may well be argued that this is his company and his personal money to build or destroy. Equally though, he has put his personal wealth on the line to make the case for free speech absolutism that immediately delivered what one report by the independent US-based National Contagion Research Institute said was a 500 per cent rise in use of the N-word within 12 hours of his taking over.

To quote another report by Monteclair State University, New Jersey: ‘The character of what Twitter will look like with Musk as the head remains speculative, despite his stated intentions. What is not speculative, however, is the extent to which his date of formal acquisition was celebrated by racist and extremist users on the platform.’