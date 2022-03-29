Two-day nationwide strike by workers should serve as a wake-up call for Modi govt

The two-day workers’ strike hit normalcy in many places across the country on March 28-29, with striking workers taking to the streets demanding scrapping of anti-worker policies of the Modi government.

Many government employees too participated in it despite the threat of invocation of the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) and other orders against their participation.

The echo of the strike even reached in front of the Parliament of India in the form of protests by several opposition parties, and suspension of business notice was given in Rajya Sabha to discuss the two-day nationwide strike.

All these indicate that the workers’ demands can’t be ignored even as the struggle enters the next stage.

During these two days, an estimated 20 crore workers participated in the strike, which should serve as a wake-up call for any government to initiate talks with their representative trade unions. The majority of workers were affiliated with 10 central trade unions (CTUs): INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. The call for the strike was given by a joint platform of CTUs and sectoral federations and associations. Employees and workers from several public transport, banking and electricity services also participated in the strike and/or demonstration across the country.