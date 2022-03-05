Ukraine a wake-up call: Complete evacuation first, congratulate later

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict it is important that India’s position be seen and understood as a rational and principled one rather than a per force involuntary neutrality. It takes a little common sense and appreciation of self-interest, universally accepted as a principle of international relations, to endorse the position India has taken.

But public display of ostensible neutrality in abstaining from successive votes in the Security Council, the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council is one thing and conveying our concern in private to friends directly or indirectly involved in the conflict is quite another. Furthermore, insisting that all friends provide maximum security and assurance of safe passage to Indian citizens, most of them students in Ukraine cannot be faulted as taking sides or letting down a friend.

It is now quite apparent that we sat on the emergent situation for too long as though the hostilities would not break out or if they did there would be time enough to evacuate our citizens. Is this another case of delusion about our compelling presence in the world and publicly projected special relationships that were never there to the level projected?

Interestingly any serious observer of international relations could have noticed the reluctance of the incumbent government of India to prepare itself for and address the emerging contradictions in the world as the US reassessed its resolve to commit military force to its global objectives in view of the Iraq and Afghanistan adverse outcomes and yet determined to retain an edge over the Russians, vastly diminished in standing and strength by their own experience in Afghanistan and the break-up of the Soviet Union.