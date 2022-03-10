Ukraine crisis and miseries of being refugees

Just pause here. Close your eyes. Imagine if this 11-year-old boy would have any remote chance travelled towards the borders of our country, what fate would have awaited him? He would have been grilled for hours, with questions thrown at him along his caste and creed and purpose of his visit or intrusion! He could have also been dubbed as some foreign little spy or agent! His mother’s pleas or requests for his safety or safekeeping could have gone unheard or simply bypassed. He could have been treated as an outcast, ruined and devastated.

Our track record vis– a –vis refugees is pathetic. I have seen the treatment meted out to the Rohingya refugees who’d travelled to our cities, seeking that basic level of refuge They are till date treated as outcastes … inhuman treatment is meted out to them. Their shanties can be burnt overnight in those “suspicious” fires, their belongings can be reduced to ashes, their children can be arrested and thrashed by the mafia together with the local cops, on any of the going alibis!

Though refugees from other countries aren’t subjected to that level of third class treatment that the Rohingyas face here, there's always that refugee tag dangling along with their names and surnames and with that comes along not just severe insecurity but deprivations of all sorts. In fact, in the autumn of 2019, I had met several Afghan refugee families at a get together hosted by a well-known literary personality in New Delhi and it was depressing to hear them talk of the daily round of struggles and insecurities they face here. Overnight reduced from the erstwhile well-to-do status to the refugee status, it is not just poverty but also uncertainty hovering around, on their children’s education, health and safety.