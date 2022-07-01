Ukraine devastated and about to lose the eastern part to Russia but the four-month war still on

Four months after Russia launched its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, the defences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) seem to have collapsed in the eastern Donbas region as was indeed predicted all along.

Some analysts are hoping that Russia would declare victory and announce cessation of hostility, having occupied eastern Ukraine. Western powers would renew pleas for Ukraine to reconcile to the lost territory and move ahead and rebuild the rest of Ukraine, with generous Western aid.

There are Western analysts who question this premise, pointing to recent Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian capital Kyiv, southern Ukraine and a shopping mall. Having devastated much of Ukraine, when and where will Russia stop?

The answer to that may well lie several thousand kilometres south in northern Sri Lanka; in the historical lessons of the Battle of Kilinochchi during the 4th Eelam War. A militia too often mistakes itself for a standing army, resorts to flawed tactics and loses the battle.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces took a hammering in the first 72 hours of the Russian operation and were reduced to a militia conducting partisan actions but not any serious offensive actions. It was pinned down and immobilised in some sectors by the advancing Russians and in others, like Kyiv, by a feint.

It was unable to either mobilise or transfer troops or heavy weaponry in any meaningful numbers. What it was still capable of was holding on to the massively fortified defences that it had constructed and reinforced since 2014, just for this day.