Ukraine events show West is in disarray

The moment I saw BBC’s Lyse Doucet in Kyiv, Ukraine, before the Russian invasion, my mind made the strangest connection with Corbett Park. The Mahout hushes everyone on the howdah, puts his fingers on his lips and whispers, “call ho rahi hai”, which means that monkeys on the highest branches are warning the jungle that a tiger is on the prowl.

This is the surest signal that a tiger might well be sighted. As soon as I saw Doucet I knew that “action” would begin.

My experience of post-Soviet wars beginning with Operation Desert Storm, 1991, has followed a pattern: rolling of war drums on the media was no guarantee that military action would begin until Lyse Doucet, Wolf Blitzer, Christiane Amanpour, Nick Robertson appeared on the scene.

They appeared in, say, Afghanistan, Iraq, any war involving Israel, Lebanon, Bosnia, always thoroughly briefed by their respective military intelligence, and fireworks were guaranteed.

In fact, all post-Soviet wars, mostly Western action in various theatres, have been custom made for TV. In the sole super power moment, these wars were an amplification of what was essentially Anglo-American dominance.

This became quite clear during Desert Storm: there were two separate briefings for the US and British journalists. Europeans, indeed all others, twiddled their thumbs on the periphery.